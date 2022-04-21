This evening's outlook for Columbus: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Columbus, with winds reaching 30 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
