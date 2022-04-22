For the drive home in Columbus: Windy with thunderstorms after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Columbus, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
