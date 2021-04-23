Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.