Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 41F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Columbus, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
