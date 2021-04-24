This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Columbus will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
