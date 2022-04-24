Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Windy and partly cloudy early. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds later at night. Low 34F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.