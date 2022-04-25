 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 27F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Columbus. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News