This evening in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 27F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Columbus. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
