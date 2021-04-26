This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Columbus. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
