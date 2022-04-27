 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

