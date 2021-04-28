Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
For the drive home in Columbus: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Wind…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
This evening in Columbus: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph…
For the drive home in Columbus: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hig…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. WSW winds shifting to …
This evening in Columbus: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Colu…