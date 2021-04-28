 Skip to main content
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

