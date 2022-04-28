This evening in Columbus: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
