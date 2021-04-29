Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Friday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
