This evening's outlook for Columbus: Thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening...and becoming windy. A few storms may be severe. Low 44F. S winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 31 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are all possible. Here's everything you need to know.
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Watch now: Warmer temperatures across Nebraska Wednesday, increasing storm chances in the days ahead
No record low temperatures this morning. While rain chances return today, they're going up in the days ahead. Find out when it looks the wettest and if we'll catch a break from the wind.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Here's everything you need to know.
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tod…