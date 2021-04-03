Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Clear. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.