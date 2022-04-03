For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
