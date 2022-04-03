 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News