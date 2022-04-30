 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Decreasing cloudiness and windy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

