Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south.