Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.