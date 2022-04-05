Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds developing overnight. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Columbus, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
