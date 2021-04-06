For the drive home in Columbus: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 43F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Columbus, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
