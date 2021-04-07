This evening's outlook for Columbus: Windy with rain showers. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
