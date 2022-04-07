This evening in Columbus: Windy with mostly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
