 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Windy with mostly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News