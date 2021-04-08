For the drive home in Columbus: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
