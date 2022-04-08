Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Clear. Low 23F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.