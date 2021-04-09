 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Columbus: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News