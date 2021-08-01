Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.