Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest.