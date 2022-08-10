Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details here.
Small rain chances continue Thursday as a warm front lifts over the state. While today will be hot, Friday is looking even hotter. See where rain is most likely and how high our temps will climb here.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
This evening in Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Columbus folks should be prepared for …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll s…
Columbus's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of…
A warm front will generate isolated showers and storms today and a few could be severe. Hot day, but even hotter for many Tuesday before a cold front arrives. Full details on both fronts here.