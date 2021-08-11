Columbus's evening forecast: Clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
This evening in Columbus: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Win…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Don't leave th…
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 thoug…