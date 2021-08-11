 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus's evening forecast: Clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News