Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

