For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
