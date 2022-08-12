This evening in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details here.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll s…
Columbus's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
This evening in Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Columbus folks should be prepared for …
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Watch now: Good chance of rain across the state Wednesday, severe storms possible in central and western Nebraska
A cold front will begin pushing into Nebraska in the mid-afternoon today. Track the rain as it moves across the state and get the latest on the severe threat for western and central Nebraska here.