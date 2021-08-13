Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.