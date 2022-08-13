Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.