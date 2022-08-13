For the drive home in Columbus: Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll s…
Columbus's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details here.
Watch now: Good chance of rain across the state Wednesday, severe storms possible in central and western Nebraska
A cold front will begin pushing into Nebraska in the mid-afternoon today. Track the rain as it moves across the state and get the latest on the severe threat for western and central Nebraska here.
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
For the drive home in Columbus: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures ar…
For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of…