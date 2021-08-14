This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Sunday. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
