 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Monday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News