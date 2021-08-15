Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Monday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
