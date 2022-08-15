Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Periods of rain. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Columbus. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.