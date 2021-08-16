Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tod…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The fo…