Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.