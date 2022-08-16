Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

