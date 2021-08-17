For the drive home in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tod…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The fo…
For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatu…