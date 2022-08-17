Columbus's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
