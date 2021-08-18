Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fair…
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. T…
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tod…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The fo…