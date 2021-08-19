Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
