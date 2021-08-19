 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News