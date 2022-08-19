Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
