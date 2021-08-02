Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.