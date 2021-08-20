This evening in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
