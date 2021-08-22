Columbus's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 96.42. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
