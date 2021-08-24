Columbus's evening forecast: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
