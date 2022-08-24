Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
