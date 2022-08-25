 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

